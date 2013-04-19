Inverness CT player Josh Meekings wins young player award
Last updated on .From the section Football
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Josh Meekings has been named Clydesdale Bank Premier League Young Player of the Month for March.
The 20-year-old joined the Highland club in the summer of 2011 after being released by Ipswich Town.
Meekings, who has become a first-team regular this season, signed a new two-year deal with the club in December.
He played all five of his side's league matches in March, with the Highlanders unbeaten throughout the month.