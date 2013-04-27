Dag and Red 0-1 York

Dagenham and Redbridge avoided relegation from League Two despite losing at home to York City.

Chris Smith headed home the only goal of the match as he latched on to a long ball inside the box midway through the second half.

Dagenham almost equalised but Luke Wilkinson's free-kick went wide after Lanre Oyebanjo's handball.

York's Michael Ingham produced a fine double save in stoppage-time from Semi Ilesanmi and Kevin Maher.

Despite the defeat, Barnet's loss at Northampton meant that the Daggers stay up on goal difference.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

York manager Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:

Media playback is not supported on this device We deserved to survive - Worthington

"I'm pleased, relieved and delighted for the football club and supporters.

"There's been a lot of work gone in over the course of the 10 games that I've been here by everybody at the football club and they've got their just rewards.

"There was a lot of nerves out there and I got them in at half time and just had to settle things down.

"I've mentioned the word resilience, we've shown that in great style as a team, and there are different ways winning a game and I'm delighted that we've won."