Steven Gerrard: Liverpool captain has testimonial with Olympiakos

Liverpool have announced that club captain Steven Gerrard is set to have a testimonial match against Olympiakos at Anfield on 3 August.

The 32-year-old scored a wonder goal against the Greek champions in December 2004, in the season in which Liverpool went on to win the Champions League.

Gerrard has made 439 league appearances since his Reds debut in November 1998.

Money raised in his testimonial year will be donated to the Steven Gerrard Foundation, a registered charity.

Gerrard in numbers 628 Liverpool appearances

159 Liverpool goals

1 Champions League winner's medal

1 Uefa Cup winner's medal

2 FA Cup winner's medals

2 League Cup winner's medals

"I am delighted to be honoured by Liverpool FC with a testimonial match and particularly thrilled that Olympiakos have accepted my invitation to play the fixture," said the England captain.

"Last time we met proved to be such a memorable game both for me personally and Liverpool Football Club.

"I am looking forward to what I know will be a fantastic game and a wonderful occasion."

On 29 November 1998, the midfielder made his Liverpool first-team debut in a Premier League match against Blackburn Rovers.

Succeeding Sami Hyypia as club captain in 2003, Gerrard was the Reds' top goalscorer in 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2008-09, scoring a total of 159 goals in 628 senior appearances for the club.

His honours include one Champions League win, one Uefa Cup, two FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields and two Super Cups.

Gerrard's current contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the 2013-14 season.