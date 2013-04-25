Rob Scott says Grimsby Town must improve in second leg

Grimsby Town joint manager Rob Scott says changes are needed for the second leg of their Blue Square Bet Premier play-off semi-final against Newport.

Town were beaten 1-0 by the Exiles in the home leg on Wednesday, and Scott told BBC Radio Humberside: "Some of our players need to perform better.

"All of the players did their jobs to a point but we will need a little more and bodies may get shuffled around.

"We know that we have the capabilities to go there and win."

He added: "I thought we stopped their wing-backs from getting forward and getting crosses in the box and we snuffed out Christian Jolley up front, so we did that job well.

"But then they can say they stopped us from playing too."

Scott was also frustrated to see his team beaten by a late goal from a set-piece, having felt they were the better side in the second half.

Newport defender Ismail Yakubu's header was deflected in by Mariners skipper Ian Miller.

"I thought we were off the pace in the first half and we said at half-time that we needed to step it up," he said.

"We changed the formation 10 minutes into the second half and we did better then, and we hit the post and had another couple of chances.

"We got caught by a sucker punch from a set-piece. Frustration is the overriding feeling."