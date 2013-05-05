Burton 1-3 Bradford (agg 4-5)

Nahki Wells was the hero as his brace helped Bradford City book a return to Wembley in the League Two play-off final at the expense of Burton Albion.

The League Cup finalists, who were beaten 5-0 by Swansea in February, had trailed 3-2 from the first leg.

But Wells capitalised on a defensive error to level the tie before James Hanson gave them an aggregate lead for the first time with a fine finish.

Jacques Maghoma's penalty meant it was 4-4 overall before Wells struck again.

The Bantams will now face Northampton at Wembley on Saturday, 18 May for a place in League One.

City made three changes to the side beaten at Valley Parade on Thursday - Andrew Davies, Nathan Doyle and Kyel Reid coming in for Michael Nelson, Ricky Ravenhill and Will Atkinson - while the Brewers were unchanged.

The hosts started brightly and Maghoma fired just off target inside the opening minute.

Gary Rowett's side were doing all of the early running and Davies had to be sharp to clear Alex MacDonald's header off the line before Robbie Weir sent an effort straight at keeper Jon McLaughlin from a corner.

63 not out This was Bradford City's 63rd match of the season

They started their campaign away at Notts County on 11 August in the Capital One Cup

City did not lose a cup game until the week before Christmas

Despite being on the back foot it was Bradford, playing their 63rd game of the season, who took the lead.

They did so in comedic circumstances. There appeared to be little danger when James Meredith sent a high ball up the line but Brewers defender Marcus Holness's attempt to head back to keeper Stuart Tomlinson was intercepted by Wells, who poked home.

The goal stung the hosts and Weir came close to an equaliser before the break when his effort from the edge of the area was well saved by McLaughlin.

But the visitors doubled their lead when Hanson capitalised on industrious play from Wells to rifle home from the edge of the area.

It put Phil Parkinson's men ahead for the first time in the tie but their 4-3 lead did not last long.

Maghoma got the better of Stephen Darby and his run was ended when Garry Thompson brought him down just inside the area. The former Tottenham man slotted home from the spot to level the aggregate score at 4-4.

But parity was to last less than two minutes.

McLaughlin sent a long free-kick into the Brewers area and Wells did well to turn on the spot and slot home from Hanson's knockdown.

Back came the hosts and Billy Kee headed straight at McLaughlin when a free-kick was flicked into his path.

With both sides tiring, the game was beginning to become more stretched and twice Wells almost broke away. Hanson should perhaps have done better when the Bermudan's effort fell into his path but he sent his shot from 12 yards high and wide.

Hanson made a more telling contribution in added time when he blocked Zander Diamond's effort in his own box and Parkinson's men held out for a dramatic win.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Burton manager Gary Rowett:

"They were a little tougher than us and a little stronger when they needed to be.

"They have a lot of experience in their team and I think that possibly came out today, and you have to say well done to Bradford because when they have needed to they have put in a huge performance.

"But there are so many positives to take from this season. For a club like Burton to have achieved what we have this season, to stay in the top 10 pretty much all season and to be in the top seven for something like the last 16 matches is something we can all be proud about.

"We are all hurting at the moment but when we look back I think we will be able to stick our chests out and be proud of what we have done."

Bradford City captain Gary Jones:

"I think we needed to come out all guns blazing today because they did a number on us on Thursday.

"We were in a decent position because we knew what we needed to do, we had to win.

"When you've got Nahki Wells and James Hanson in your team you've got a chance. It was a great finish by James on his weaker foot.

"It'll be third time lucky for me at Wembley. I've lost there twice and now I want to lift some silverware."