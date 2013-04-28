Gareth Bale wins PFA Player of Year and Young Player awards

Media playback is not supported on this device Analysis: Bale's 'unstoppable' free-kicks

Tottenham's Gareth Bale has been named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

He becomes only the third player to win both awards in the same season.

"It's a massive honour," said the 23-year-old. "To be voted by your peers is one of the biggest things in the game."

Bale fought off competition from Liverpool's Luis Suarez and Robin van Persie of Manchester United to win the prestigious main award.

PFA Player of the Year winners 2012-13: Gareth Bale (Tottenham) 2011-12: Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 2010-11: Gareth Bale (Tottenham) 2009-10: Wayne Rooney (Man Utd) 2008-09: Ryan Giggs (Man Utd) 2007-08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)

Suarez, currently serving a 10-match suspension for biting, and Van Persie were named in the Premier League team of the year.

Suarez's name was twice booed by an audience largely consisting of footballers during the ceremony in London.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick and Chelsea forwards Eden Hazard and Juan Mata, all three of whom were on the shortlist for the main award, were also included in the side.

Bale, who was named Player of the Year in 2010-11, was honoured again by his fellow professionals for a season in which he has scored 19 Premier League goals - and 24 in all competitions.

"It's great to win it and I am delighted," he added.

"When you look at the list there are some massive names on it and the other nominees have been unbelievable this year, but I couldn't have done it without the team.

"They have been fantastic this year and so has the manager (Andre Villas-Boas).

"I couldn't have won it without them so I would like to give them all a big thank you as well."

Bale's season-by-season Premier League stats 2012-13 (ongoing): Played 29, scored 19, assisted 4

Played 29, scored 19, assisted 4 2011-12: Played 36, scored 9, assisted 10

Played 36, scored 9, assisted 10 2010-11: Played 30, scored 7, assisted 1

Played 30, scored 7, assisted 1 2009-10: Played 23, scored 3, assisted 5

Played 23, scored 3, assisted 5 2008-09: Played 16, scored 0, assisted 0

Played 16, scored 0, assisted 0 2007-08: Played 8, scored 2, assisted 0

Wales international Bale came through the ranks at Southampton before joining Tottenham in 2007 in a deal that could rise to £10m.

In addition to his goal-scoring, Bale has been responsible for four assists and 243 crosses. His seven goals from outside the box is the most in the top flight.

In the young player category, Bale beat Hazard, Aston Villa's Christian Benteke, on-loan West Brom striker Romelu Lukaku, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck.

Andy Gray (1976-77) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2006-07) are the only other players to have won both awards in the same season.

PFA chairman Gordon Taylor said: "Gareth has had a tremendous season. He has had the same impact on Welsh football as Ryan Giggs did. He is part of the Southampton success story."

Coach Eric Harrison was awarded the Merit award for his role in developing players from Manchester United's academy in the early 1990s.

Premier League Team of the Year: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur), Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United), Leighton Baines (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Juan Mata (Chelsea), Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur), Luis Suarez (Liverpool), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Robin van Persie (Manchester United).

Championship Team of the Year: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Kieran Trippier (Burnley), Wes Morgan (Leicester City), Mark Hudson (Cardiff City), Wayne Bridge (Brighton and Hove Albion), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Thomas Ince (Blackpool), Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City), Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace), Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace), Matej Vydra (Watford).

League One Team of the Year: Wesley Foderingham (Swindon), Simon Francis (Bournemouth), Robert Jones (Doncaster), Harry Maguire (Sheffield United), Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth), Matthew Ritchie (Bournemouth), Luke Murphy (Crewe), Alan Judge (Notts County), David Cotterill (Doncaster), Patrick Madden (Yeovil), Leon Clarke (Coventry).

League Two Team of the Year: Stuart Nelson (Gillingham), Sean Clohessy (Southend), Adam Barrett (Gillingham), Ryan Cresswell (Southend), Joseph Martin (Gillingham), Jacques Maghoma (Burton), Marlon Pack (Cheltenham), Gary Jones (Bradford), Jennison Myrie-Williams (Port Vale), Tom Pope (Port Vale), Jamie Cureton (Exeter).