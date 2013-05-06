Yeovil Town 2-0 Sheffield United (2-1 on aggregate)

Ed Upson's late header fired Yeovil Town into the League One play-off final at the expense of Sheffield United.

The Glovers, trailing 1-0 from Friday's semi-final first leg, levelled the tie inside five minutes from Kevin Dawson's slotted finish following Upson's pass.

Jamie Murphy hit the bar for the Blades in an end-to-end encounter.

But Upson won it for Yeovil in the dying stages, heading home Paddy Madden's cross five minutes from time to continue the Blades' play-off woe.

Play-off pain Sheffield United have now failed to go up in all seven play-off campaigns they have been involved in. Last season, they lost on penalties after a goalless draw with Huddersfield at Wembley.

Sheffield United entered this play-off campaign having failed in each of the previous six end-of-season finales they have been involved in - and this was to end similarly.

Yeovil's only previous experience of the play-offs at this level also ended in failure, with a Wembley final defeat by Blackpool in 2007.

But, on their way to Wembley, they overturned a 2-0 first-leg deficit to stun Nottingham Forest 5-2 at the City Ground and, knowing an early goal could make all the difference here, they started like a train.

A succession of Jamie McAllister corners culminated in Dan Burn's header flashing wide of the far post but that miss was just a warning.

Upson found himself in space on the edge of the area and his brilliant pass found Dawson, drifting in from the right-hand side, the Irishman duly applying the finish for only his third goal in English football.

United needed a response of sorts and Callum McFadzean, who also caught the eye in Friday night's first leg, was unsurprisingly the man to provide it.

Having already had a half-hearted penalty appeal turned down, the 19-year-old jinked his way across the box only to see his shot blocked at source, before Michael Doyle's fizzing effort on the follow-up stung the fingers of Marek Stech.

Magic Johnson Gary Johnson, who returned to Huish Park as manager in January 2012, guided the Somerset club from the Conference to League One in his previous spell in charge - and is now trying to win promotion to English football's second tier.

Joe Edwards then had a good chance for Yeovil on the break, only for Blades keeper George Long to keep out his angled shot, before Joe Ironside's effort from almost an identical position at the other end was blocked by Stech moments later.

With the tie evenly poised, Murphy came within centimetres of giving the Blades an all-important lead.

The Scotsman, who arrived from Motherwell in January, cut inside onto his right foot but could only send his curling effort against the bar.

It was the final clear opportunity of a first half that had been fast and frantic and any fears the second would not continue in the same manner were quickly distinguished.

United striker Chris Porter could only find the side-netting when well placed after his first effort was blocked, and then Madden, presented with the League One golden boot before kick-off, tamely shot straight at Long from 12 yards.

Madden then had an even better chance when Luke Ayling's right-wing cross evaded everyone to leave the Irishman with the goal at his mercy at the far post, but he headed high and wide.

With the tie seemingly destined for extra time, James Hayter wasted another excellent opportunity, heading wide from Sam Foley's left-wing cross, but that was not to be the Glovers' last chance.

Madden crossed for Upson from the right and the midfielder rose unmarked to steer the ball back across goal beyond Long.

Yeovil Town manager Gary Johnson told BBC Somerset:

"It's great all the preparation and planning came off for us, even down to the last two minutes.

"We haven't won it yet, but we have to allow our club to celebrate getting to Wembley, our fans wouldn't allow us not to. We now have a great opportunity.

"I don't think anybody could say we didn't deserve to go through over the two games.

"When the book comes out we'll have to look at the last chapter to see how we get on at Wembley."

Yeovil's Kevin Dawson, scorer of the Glovers' first goal, told BBC Somerset:

"This means everything to the club. I can't explain what I'm feeling. It's the best feeling I've ever had in my life, unreal.

"We're now 90 minutes away from the Championship and that's where we want to be. I've never been to Wembley, so I can't wait.

"I knew if I made the run Ed Upson would find me. I'm delighted it went in.

"We didn't want extra time. I was in total shock when Ed's goal went in."

Blades caretaker boss Chris Morgan told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It's cruel. I have said to the players that we don't deserve that, but sometimes you don't get what you deserve. It's the worst way to lose, but we have to take it on the chin and come back to mount another challenge.

"We made a great start on Friday night and got our noses in front. And, although we're disappointed to concede after five minutes today, I genuinely thought that once they scored they went on the back foot.

"As the game grew, I thought, with the players we had on the pitch, we might sneak one. Did we create enough to win it on the day? Probably not, but the players we've got have given us everything.

"I'd love to lead the team next season. Whether that changes after today, I don't know, I can't answer that."