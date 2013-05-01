Jersey Premiership: St Paul's secure second spot

St Paul's secured second place in the Jersey Premiership after a narrow 1-0 victory over St Ouen.

Adam Trotter scored the only goal in manager Martin Cassidy's final game in charge of the Clos des Pauvres club.

Jersey Wanderers also had a chance of finishing as runners-up, but a 4-0 loss to champions Jersey Scottish confirmed St Paul's in second spot.

Goals from Joe Murphy, Lucas Parker, Callum Brennan and Peter Warrell sealed Scottish's 14th win of the campaign.

And with only one defeat in their 16 matches, they will go into Saturday's Upton against Guernsey champions Belgrave Wanderers in positive mood.

Elsewhere, St Peter moved a point clear of fifth-placed St Brelade after a 5-1 win at Rozel Rovers, with Stewart Daynes and Beau Waugh each scoring twice.

However, they can still be overtaken by St Brelade if they win their final game against Wanderers on Saturday.