Former Crusaders striker David Rainey makes Glenavon move

Veteran striker David Rainey has signed a one-year contract with Glenavon after failing to secure a new deal with Irish Premiership runners-up Crusaders.

Former Glentoran star Rainey played his final game for the Crues last Saturday, scoring in their 2-1 win at Linfield.

Glenavon have also announced the arrival of Republic of Ireland junior and amateur international winger Adam Foley on a one-year amateur contract.

Former Portadown midfielder Mark Patton is another Mourneview Park acquisition.

A number of current Glenavon players have agreed new deals with the club.

Goalkeeper Andy Coleman, defenders Kyle Neill, Kris Lindsay and Marc Brown plus midfielders Andy Kilmartin, Andy McGrory and Conor Hagan remain in Gary Hamilton's squad for next season.