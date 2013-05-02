Cole Skuse: Bristol City boss unsure midfielder will stay

Bristol City head coach Sean O'Driscoll has admitted he may struggle to keep Cole Skuse at Ashton Gate.

The 27-year-old Bristol-born midfielder has spent nine years with the club, having come through their academy, but is out of contract in the summer.

"He's available on a free transfer. I'd love him to stay, but that decision may have already been made," O'Driscoll told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's a good lad and we've sat down and chatted about things."

City's relegation from the Championship was confirmed last month and O'Driscoll has acknowledged he needs to reduce his playing budget as they prepare for life in League One.

Skuse has made 307 appearances for the Robins, scoring nine goals, and is one of several first-team players without a deal for next season.

O'Driscoll would not be drawn on specific contract negotiations, but hopes to start discussions with Skuse, striker Jon Stead and goalkeepers Tom Heaton and Dean Gerken.