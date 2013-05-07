Warrenpoint Town 1-0 Donegal Celtic

Warrenpoint Town will take a one-goal lead into the second leg of their Irish League promotion and relegation play-off with Donegal Celtic thanks to a 77th-minute goal from Daniel Hughes.

Hughes tapped in from close range after meeting a cross from brother Stephen.

Mark Miskimmin, Ciaran Gargan and Stephen O'Neill had chances for DC in the first half, while John Connolly saved well from a Ruairi Devlin shot.

The second leg of the tie will be played at Suffolk Road on Friday night.

Miskimmin squandered an early chance to put the Premiership side in front when he sliced his shot into the sidenetting from six yards out.

A minute later Conor Downey crossed from the left, but Gargan missed the target after being left unmarked in the penalty area.

The home side's first chance of the game fell to Kenny Kearns but his shot from distance flew just wide of John Connolly's right-hand post.

Paul McAreavey then delivered a dangerous cross from the left, but Miskimmin just failed to get a touch and then O'Neill headed wide at the back post.

Ten minutes before the interval, Devlin produced a fine strike from the edge of the area but Connolly got down to save well.

Connolly again distinguished himself by stopping Stephen Hughes' well struck snapshot soon after the break.

Warrenpoint began to dominate and earned just reward for their superiority when Daniel Hughes found the net after his brother's initial shot had been saved by Connolly.

Stephen picked up on the rebound and crossed for Daniel to score and spark celebrations among the home supporters.