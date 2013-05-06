Joey Barton given suspended two-match ban for 'ladyboy' jibe

Marseille loanee Joey Barton has been given a two-match suspended ban for calling Paris St-Germain defender Thiago Silva an "overweight ladyboy".

The 30-year-old made the remarks on Twitter in response to the Brazilian's comments in French newspaper L'Equipe.

PSG had threatened legal action against the QPR-owned midfielder.

The French Football Federation's ethics committee issued the punishment despite previously saying they could not act because the comments were in English.

Media playback is not supported on this device Joey Barton adopts French accent after Ligue 1 debut

Barton's outburst is thought to stem from comments made by Silva before PSG's Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

In the newspaper article, Silva appeared to make reference to Barton when he spoke about an English player at Marseille, whose name he claimed to have forgotten, who had been criticising top players because nobody was talking about him.

The former Manchester City midfielder responded on the social networking site by tweeting: "Have to take back what I said about Thiago Silva being over-rated today. Been immense tonight. Still looks like an overweight ladyboy though!

"Two questions for Thiago Silva. Firstly, Why are YOU talking about ME, in your press conference before PSG v Barca? Very strange.

"Secondly, Are you Pre-Op or Post-Op?"

Following the league leaders's announcement that they could take action, Marseille and Barton apologised via a club statement.

The player should now feature in the final three fixtures of the Ligue 1 season before his temporary spell with the Mediterranean side comes to an end.