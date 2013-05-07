Brian Jensen leaves Burnley after 10 years with the club

Goalkeeper Brian Jensen has left Burnley after the club decided to not offer him a new contract.

The 37-year-old Dane was in his testimonial year at Turf Moor, having spent a decade at the club following his arrival from West Brom in 2003.

Jensen made only three starts this season, all in cup competitions.

He made 311 appearances for the Clarets, the last of which was on the final day of the season, when he came on in the last minute against Ipswich.

Emotional day today. Not been offered a new contract so time for a new challenge! I want to thank all the fans for supporting me over the years Brian Jensen on Twitter

Manager Sean Dyche told the club's website: "Brian has made a huge contribution to this club and I was aware, even before I came here, what a fabulous servant he has been.

"However, Brian understandably wants first-team football and unfortunately that is something we just could not guarantee.

"It's always sad to see long-serving players leave, but I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club in wishing Brian and his family well for the future, on and off the pitch."

He began his career at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and secured a £100,000 move to West Brom, where he spent three years.

Nicknamed 'The Beast' by fans, Jensen spent the majority of his career in the Championship, but won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2009 under Owen Coyle.

Burnley are still to confirm details of his testimonial game, which is due to take place this summer.