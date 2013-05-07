Leicester: Michael Keane, Harry Kane & Sean St Ledger available

Leicester City will have Michael Keane, Harry Kane and Sean St Ledger available for the Championship play-off semi-final first-leg against Watford.

The loan deals for Manchester United defender Keane and Tottenham striker Kane run until the end of the season.

And St Ledger has returned after a one-month loan deal with Millwall and is also available for Thursday's game.

Neil Danns and Jermaine Beckford will not feature as their loan deals at Huddersfield do not end until June.