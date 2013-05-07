Fleetwood: 12 players leave as Youl Mawene becomes coach

Fleetwood have announced 12 players will not be offered deals, but Youl Mawene will stay on as fitness coach.

Richie Allen, Rob Atkinson, Anthony Barry, Kieran Charnock, Mozesh Gyorio and Jean-Michelle Fontaine are leaving.

Andy Mangan, Jamie McGuire, Jamie Milligan, Barry Nicholson, Danny Rowe and Liam Wynn have also been released.

Shaun Beeley and Jamie Allen have had their year-long options extended, while Jon Parkin and Gareth Evans are in talks over new deals.

Former centre-back Mawene, 33, joined the club last summer following his release from Aberdeen and had been assisting manager Graham Alexander as a coach in the closing stages of the season.