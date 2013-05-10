Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League record - stats and facts

Few could deny that Sir Alex Ferguson deserves to be described as the greatest manager of the Premier League era.

The 71-year-old's 13 Premier League titles dwarf the hauls of his closest rivals - Arsene Wenger, with three, and Jose Mourinho, who has won two.

But what are the stats behind the trophies? How does Ferguson, who announced his retirement on Wednesday after 27 years at Old Trafford, compare to his Premier League rivals past and present in terms of win percentage, total number of wins, games managed and even goals for and against?

We have also looked at "Fergie mosts". Which team has he had the most wins against? And which team has he never managed to beat during his time at United?

Find out in the tables below (all stats courtesy of Opta):

Current Premier League Managers Current Managers Games Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Win Rate % Alex Ferguson 808 527 167 114 1620 697 65 Roberto Mancini 133 82 27 24 255 111 62 Arsene Wenger 636 366 160 110 1201 598 58 Rafael Benitez 251 139 60 52 416 205 55 Andre Villas-Boas 62 32 15 15 108 75 52 David Moyes 425 172 123 130 565 501 40 Paolo Di Canio 5 2 1 2 7 9 40 Martin Jol 187 71 50 66 262 254 38 Steve Clarke 37 14 6 17 49 53 38 Harry Redknapp 616 231 163 222 793 801 38 Alan Pardew 170 60 41 69 214 255 35 Brendan Rodgers 74 26 24 24 111 93 35 Sam Allardyce 359 124 102 133 429 491 35 Michael Laudrup 36 11 13 12 46 46 31 Tony Pulis 188 56 56 76 186 246 30 Paul Lambert 74 22 21 31 96 131 30 Mauricio Pochettino 14 4 5 5 17 18 29 Roberto Martinez 150 38 42 70 163 269 25 Chris Hughton 59 14 20 25 67 96 24 Nigel Adkins 28 6 9 13 36 50 21

Fergie mosts - all competitions Category Opponent Figure Most games Chelsea 72 Most wins Tottenham/Aston Villa 38 Most defeats Chelsea 22 Biggest win Ipswich (04/03/95) 9-0 Biggest defeat Manchester City (23/10/11) 1-6 Best win percentage (10+ games) Wigan 94% Worst win percentage (10+ games) Chelsea 35% Most games without a win Villarreal 4 Most games - 100% win rate Watford 9

Best win percentage in Premier League history (20+ games) Manager Club(s) Games Won Win % Jose Mourinho Chelsea 120 85 70.83 Alex Ferguson Manchester United 808 527 65.22 Roberto Mancini Manchester City 133 82 61.65 Arsene Wenger Arsenal 636 366 57.55 Rafael Benitez Liverpool/Chelsea 251 139 55.38 Claudio Ranieri Chelsea 146 76 52.05 Kenny Dalglish Liverpool/Blackburn/Newcastle 238 115 48.32 Roy Evans Liverpool 172 83 48.26 Gerard Houllier Liverpool/Aston Villa 263 122 46.39 Bobby Robson Newcastle 188 83 44.15

Most wins in history of the Premier League Manager Club(s) Won Alex Ferguson Manchester United 527 Arsene Wenger Arsenal 366 Harry Redknapp West Ham/Portsmouth/Southampton/Tottenham/QPR 231 David Moyes Everton 172 Rafael Benitez Liverpool/Chelsea 139 Martin O'Neil Leicester/Aston Villa/Sunderland 130 Sam Allardyce Bolton/Newcastle/Blackburn/West Ham 124 Gerard Houllier Liverpool/Aston Villa 122 Kevin Keegan Newcastle 116 Kenny Dalglish Liverpool/Blackburn/Newcastle 115 David O'Leary Leeds/Aston Villa 112 Alan Curbishley Charlton/West Ham 108 George Graham Arsenal/Leeds/Tottenham 101

Most Premier League games managed Manager Club(s) Games Alex Ferguson Manchester United 808 Arsene Wenger Arsenal 636 Harry Redknapp West Ham/Portsmouth/Southampton/Tottenham/QPR 616 David Moyes Everton 425 Martin O'Neil Leicester/Aston Villa/Sunderland 359 Sam Allardyce Bolton/Newcastle/Blackburn/West Ham 359 Alan Curbishley Charlton/West Ham 328 Steve Bruce Birmingham/Wigan/Sunderland 316 George Graham Arsenal/Leeds/Tottenham 287 Joe Kinnear Wimbledon/Newcastle 285

Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United Competition Games Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Win Rate % Premier League 808 527 167 114 1620 697 65 First Division 225 97 70 58 319 227 43 FA Cup 120 80 22 18 230 93 67 League Cup 97 62 10 25 178 107 64 European Cup 202 110 52 40 352 186 54 Cup Winners Cup 13 8 4 1 20 8 62 Uefa Cup 8 1 4 3 8 9 13 Community Shield 16 4 7 5 22 22 25 European Super Cup 3 1 0 2 2 3 33 Intercontinental Cup 1 1 0 0 1 0 100 Club World Cup 5 3 1 1 10 7 60 Total 1498 894 337 267 2762 1359 60

* Stats correct up to 10 May 2013