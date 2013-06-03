Jose Mourinho's managerial career in pictures 3 Jun 2013 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/22452849 Read more about sharing. Jose Mourinho is to make a return to Premier League management, after accepting an offer to coach Chelsea. The Portuguese, 50, left his role at Real Madrid on Sunday. After a semi-professional playing career, Mourinho moved into studying coaching and football tactics, and was later employed by English coach Sir Bobby Robson as his translator - the pair worked together in Portugal at Sporting Lisbon, Porto and then Spanish giants Barcelona. Mourinho remained in the Catalan capital for four years, graduating to assistant manager under Robson's successor, Louis van Gaal, and winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1997. He then moved back to Portugal, becoming head coach of Benfica, Uniao de Leiria and then, in January 2002, Porto. While at Estadio do Dragao the Portuguese began to make a sizeable impression - assembling a formidable squad and winning six trophies in three years including the Primeira Liga twice, in 2003 then again in 2004. But it is success in the 2003-04 Champions League, overcoming Marseille, Lyon and Manchester United en route to the final, then defeating Monaco 3-0 in Germany, that catapulted Mourinho to worldwide fame. It was not long before a call came from England... Mourinho switched to London to manage Chelsea in June 2004. "Please don't call me arrogant, but I'm European champion and I think I'm a special one," he said in his introductory press conference. He was dubbed "The Special One" by fans and journalists thereafter. Mourinho brought instant success to Stamford Bridge, winning his first piece of silverware in the form of the League Cup in February 2005. That same season Chelsea claimed their first top-flight title in 50 years, winning the Premier League with 95 points, the most ever amassed in a season. Chelsea claimed their second successive Premier League title a year later, trouncing rivals Manchester United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. As the players lifted the trophy, Mourinho headed to the club's supporters and threw his blazer and winner's medal into the crowd. The signing of Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko for around £30m in the summer of 2006 led to rumours of unrest between Mourinho and club owner Roman Abramovich. The forward scored only four goals in the league in his first season and failed to settle in west London. Chelsea continued to hoard silverware, beating Arsenal to win the 2007 League Cup and then, a matter of months later, defeated Manchester United in injury time to take the FA Cup. Mourinho was seen gesturing 'six' to the Chelsea supporters, signifying the six trophies won in his time at Chelsea. However, that FA Cup triumph was his last at the Blues - on 20 September it was announced that he had left the club "by mutual consent". Just over a year later Mourinho moved to Milan, and enjoyed success at Inter in his first season. The Nerazzurri claimed their fourth straight Serie A title in May 2009, as well as winning the Super Cup in the same season. In the following campaign Mourinho won the Champions League with Inter - his second success in the competition after triumphing at Porto. In 2010 Inter also retained the league and the Super Cup, as well as winning the Coppa Italia, completing a domestic clean sweep. By the end of May 2010, Mourinho was in Madrid and being displayed as the new coach of Real. The 11th manger in seven years at the club, the Portuguese was given a four-year contract at the Bernabeu. The first Clasico of Mourinho's Real reign was a disaster - his Madrid side lost 5-0 at Nou Camp to a rampant Barcelona, a sign of the work that needed to be done in the Spanish capital. The Special One did win a trophy in his first season in charge - a 1-0 win over Barcelona grants Real the Copa del Rey. It was the first Copa for Madrid in 18 years and the club's first piece of silverware in three years. In 2012 Mourinho's side amassed 100 points in La Liga and a positive goal difference of 89, wrenching the title from Barcelona in the process. Their Catalan rivals were left nine points behind them in second. However, the 2012-13 season proved less successful for Mourinho, with Real struggling for form and surrendering their domestic title to Barcelona, as well as being eliminated 4-3 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semis. Real Madrid's last chance of winning a trophy this season was ended by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Cup final. To make matters worse for Jose Mourinho, he was sent to the stands for protesting against a referee's decision.