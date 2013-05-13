Monday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Leicester City are preparing an ambitious move to tempt Celtic manager Neil Lennon to move to his former club. (Sun)

Celtic winger James Forrest is convinced that manager Neil Lennon will still be at the club next season, despite speculation linking him with a move to England. (Times)

QPR manager Harry Redknapp wants Celtic striker Gary Hooper for the club's bid for promotion from the Championship. (Daily Record)

Hibs forward Ross Caldwell insists 'the tide is turning' in the capital's football balance after scoring the derby winner against Hearts. (Scotsman)

And manager Pat Fenlon has claimed the win is payback for taunts from Hearts fans since Hearts' Scottish Cup final win over Hibs in May. (Various)

However, Hearts defender Darren Barr insists it would take Hibs 'years' to to prove the balance of power has shifted. (Daily Record)

Kevin McBride is keen to stay at Dundee and try to help them return to the SPL. (Daily Record)

MK Dons are set to battle Rangers for the signature of Dundee Utd striker Jon Daly. (Sun)

Scotland international Shaun Maloney has revealed he only now feels he belongs on the same pitch as the game's biggest names after winning the FA Cup with Wigan. (Herald)

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Kenny Miller is a doubt for Scotland's World Cup qualifier in Croatia after picking up a hamstring injury. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray has uncharacteristically used a private jet to travel to the Rome Masters to allow him more practice time, giving a lift to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (Independent)

Scotland have retained top-tier status in next seasons World Sevens Series thanks to victory over Russia. (Various)