Dundee United 0-4 Celtic

Celtic grabbed their first away win in the SPL since February with victory over Dundee United at Tannadice.

Kris Commons gave the champions an 11th-minute lead with a curling free-kick low into the bottom corner.

Georgios Samaras added a quickfire double to put the Hoops 3-0 up before the half-hour mark as they threatened to inflict a big defeat on their hosts.

Anthony Stokes deflected a late shot off Mark Millar to give Celtic a fourth and end the league campaign in style.

The emphatic victory means the champions finished the season 16 points clear at the top, with next weekend's Scottish Cup final to look forward to.

Manager Neil Lennon made four changes, with the departing Paddy McCourt given a rare start, while skipper Scott Brown played for 90 minutes as he builds up his fitness after a lengthy absence through injury.

United boss Jackie McNamara opted to put Jon Daly into the centre of defence in his final game, but the Rangers-bound striker had a nervy opening.

In the seventh minute he clattered into Commons outside the area, and when the free-kick was whipped in the ball came off Daly and almost spun past United keeper Radoslaw Cierzniak.

Daly then brought Commons crashing to the ground 30 yards from goal, and this time the Scotland midfielder curled the free-kick low around the wall and into the net.

Celtic kept up the incessant pressure and soon doubled their lead. Samaras cut into the box and his shot took a deflection of United defender John Souttar to leave the goalkeeper helpless.

United could have cut the deficit in the 26th minute when Fraser Forster had to rush off his line to block at the feet of Rory Boulding, before Mark Millar tested the Englishman with a decent drive.

However, a minute later Samaras grabbed his second and Celtic's third; the Greek striker heading in Commons's free-kick from close range.

The tempo dropped with the visitors comfortably leading, but on the hour mark Cierzniak pulled off a fantastic save to keep out Joe Ledley's powerful header, which was destined for the top left-hand corner.

In the 68th minute Daly tested Forster with a volley from 12 yards. But Celtic were firmly in control, with Gary Hooper heading over from a Samaras cross and Cierzniak making another fine save, this time from Celtic skipper Brown, whose volley almost sneaked inside the post.

Stokes completed the scoring with a drive which took a touch off Millar to beat Cierzniak, to give Celtic the perfect boost ahead of next Sunday's Hampden showdown with Hibs.