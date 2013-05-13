Wayne Rooney: Sir Alex Ferguson says striker was not keen to play

Media playback is not supported on this device Rooney future not up to me - Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson said Wayne Rooney "was not keen to play" in his last home match as Manchester United manager.

Rooney, 27, was absent from United's squad for the 2-1 win over Swansea on Sunday and Ferguson confirmed the club had refused his transfer request.

"I don't think Wayne was keen to play, simply because he has asked for a transfer," Ferguson added.

"I have seen players join Real Madrid and other great clubs in Europe. But they always want to come back." Gary Neville

Asked whether the England international will stay at the club, Ferguson told the BBC: "It's not my decision now."

However Ferguson earlier told Sky Sports: "We are not going to let him go."

It is the second time Rooney has asked to leave United, the first having come in October 2010, before he opted to stay and signed a five-year deal.

His future is now set to be one of the first items on the agenda of incoming United manager David Moyes, who is to leave Everton at the end of the season and take over at Old Trafford from the retiring Ferguson on 1 July.

Rooney played under Moyes as a teenager at Goodison Park, before joining United in August 2004.

Although Rooney did not figure against Swansea, he did join his team-mates in the Premier League title celebrations after the match when United were presented with the trophy.

Ferguson added: "I think he should go away and think it over again.

Rooney at Manchester United Wayne Rooney has scored 197 goals in 402 appearances for Manchester United.

"He wasn't happy about being taken off a few times this season but a Wayne Rooney in top form wouldn't be taken off.

"He wants to think it through, which is a good idea."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who spent 19 years at the club, winning eight Premier League titles, told Rooney that United was "the only club he should be playing at".

"I have seen players join Real Madrid and other great clubs in Europe," he told Sky Sports. "But they always want to come back.

"Wayne needs to surround himself with his family and his players. The ones who have been here for a long time will bring him around.

"If you play for this club for 20 years, it is not a bed of roses. You struggle mentally at times. He will be going through a difficult moment.

"But, in a couple of weeks, he will be coming away with England. Then he needs to have the summer off and hopefully get his head back to being a Manchester United player."