Fleetwood sign Matty Blair from York City

Fleetwood have signed York City winger Matty Blair on a free transfer.

Blair, 22, rejected a new deal at Bootham Crescent to become the Cod Army's first summer signing.

The former Kidderminster man scored the goal that secured the Minstermen's promotion back to the Football League in last season's Blue Square Bet Premier play-off final against Luton.

He told the club website: "The club is looking for promotion and I'm looking to kick on too."

Blair has signed a two-year contract at Highbury.