Roberto Mancini's Manchester City career in pictures 14 May 2013 From the section Football 13 May: Roberto Mancini is sacked as manager of Manchester City exactly a year to the day after he and captain Vincent Kompany got their hands on last season's Premier League trophy Mancini is appointed Manchester City manager on 19 December 2009, with Brian Kidd stepping up from a role with the youth team to be his assistant Despite some ill feeling over the manner of Mark Hughes' departure, Mancini is given a warm welcome by the City fans as he begins his career at the Etihad with victory over Stoke Having played for him at Inter Milan, Patrick Vieira links up with Mancini once again as the Italian makes the former Arsenal midfielder his first signing for City in January 2010 Mancini shows his fiery side as he and Everton counterpart David Moyes square up at the Etihad on March 2010 Mancini shows off four of his summer signings in August 2010. The Italian spends close to £300m during his three-and-a-half years as City manager Mancini and predecessor Hughes enjoy a difference of opinion when the Welshman returns to the Etihad with Fulham in February 2011 Mancini lifts his first piece of silverware as City manager courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Stoke in the 2011 FA Cup final at Wembley Mancini claps the travelling Manchester City fans as victory at Bolton in May 2011 qualifies the Blues for the Champions League for the first time Edin Dzeko's reaction to being substituted against Bayern Munich in September 2011 angers Mancini and he later says the Bosnian's fellow striker Carlos Tevez "refused to come on". The Italian claims Tevez was "finished with me". Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring the first goal in the 6-1 win over neighbours Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2011. Roberto Mancini's side inflicted the worst home defeat on United since 1955 and the heaviest defeat in the Premier League Mancini's often tempestuous relationship with fellow Italian Mario Balotelli is in evidence when the striker is sent off against Liverpool at Anfield in November 2011 After six months out of the picture, Tevez is introduced as a substitute against Chelsea in March 2012 - and inspires a turnaround as City come from 1-0 down to win 2-1 Mancini punches the air with delight as Sergio Aguero's late, late winner against QPR in May 2012 brings City the league title for the first time in 44 years Mancini's City win another piece of silverware as a 3-2 victory over Chelsea secures their first Community Shield success for 40 years It was all smiles for Mancini in November 2012 as he arrived at a media conference wearing a David Platt mask. A response to journalists' questions over his absence from conferences. Mancini's reaction says it all in December 2012 as City exit the Champions League at the group stage for the second successive year In January, Mancini was involved in a training ground bust-up with striker Mario Balotelli. On transfer deadline day Balotelli was sold to AC Milan for £19m Mancini looks in reflective mood after City lose 1-0 to Wigan in the 2013 FA Cup final. Two days later, the Italian is sacked