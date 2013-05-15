Linfield mourn former secretary Derek Brooks

Linfield have paid tribute to former long-serving club secretary Derek Brooks who has died, aged 71.

Brooks, who came from Dundonald near east Belfast, retired in 2006 after 31 years' service as full-time secretary at the Windsor Park club.

Before that he worked for Belfast City Council and also served as secretary of the County Antrim Football Association.

"Derek made an immense contribution to the success of Linfield," said the club's vice-chairman Billy Kennedy.

"He was particularly superb at organising big club games and our European trips."

Brooks had been ill for some time and died on Monday in the Ulster Hospital.