Kilmarnock: Kenny Shiels looks to recruit defender Peter Murphy

Kilmarnock manager Kenny Shiels has revealed he hopes to sign former Carlisle United defender Peter Murphy.

The Cumbrian side released the 32-year-old after he spent 12 years at Brunton Park, appearing more than 400 times.

"I am confident we can cross the line with that one," Shiels said ahead of his side's final game of the season, against St Mirren.

"He is an experienced left centre-back and a top player. He fits our needs and he has the quality as well."

Murphy was capped once for the Republic of Ireland in 2007 in a friendly against Bolivia.

One of his finest Carlisle United moments came when he scored the only goal in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final at Wembley in 2011.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old midfielder Ross Davidson is the latest Kilmarnock youngster to sign a new deal at Rugby Park.

He made his first senior appearance in the 3-2 victory over Dundee and has agreed a deal that runs until 2016.

Davidson's three-year deal follows those awarded to forward Rory McKenzie and defender Lee Ashcroft.