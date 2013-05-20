England's old kits re-visited as new shirt is revealed 20 May 2013 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/22600493 Read more about sharing. Wolves legend Billy Wright trots out to represent England's World Cup XI in a Charity Shield match at Stamford Bridge against a Canada XI. The much more formal kit with a large collar was worn by England at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil where they failed to qualify out of the group stages. Possibly the most iconic of all the England kits is the red round-neck shirt worn by the World Cup-winning side of 1966. Worn in the 4-2 Wembley final victory over Germany, the kit became part of English sporting history. England sported a much lighter version of the red shirt at the 1970 World Cup which took place in the searing heat of Mexico. However, this time West Germany got revenge against the holders as they knocked them out at the quarter-final stage. Admiral took over the contract to supply England kits in 1974 and Kevin Keegan is seen here in the white shirt with blue and red trim as he celebrates scoring in a 3-1 victory over Scotland at Wembley in 1979. Umbro returned as kit manufacturers for the 1986 World Cup and the UK sports brand opted for a v-neck design. Here, Peter Beardsley and Gary Lineker celebrate in the kit after knocking Paraguay out at the last-16 stage but they would lose to Diego Maradona's Argentina in the 'hand of god' quarter-final. At Euro 96, the last major international football tournament to be held in the country, England sported this grey away kit, with a central badge. However, after Gareth Southgate's miss in their semi-final penalty shootout against Germany, the players' moods mirrored the colour of their shirts as they exited the competition. Michael Owen celebrates scoring against Romania in the 1998 World Cup in France. The then Liverpool striker scored wearing this white shirt with red and navy trim. David Beckham celebrates his dramatic free-kick equaliser against Greece that sent England to the 2002 World Cup in this white shirt with distinctive red stripe. Wayne Rooney burst onto the international scene at Euro 2004 wearing this white home kit with red and navy trim. The striker would eventually suffer an injury as Portugal knocked England out in the quarter-finals. David Beckham looks dejected as again Portugal knock England out of a major competition, this time the 2006 World Cup. The England kit featured a cross on the shoulder and navy shorts, with a star over the badge representing the one World Cup success. This classic-styled red shirt with round collar was worn by Frank Lampard in England's 4-1 defeat by Germany at the 2010 World Cup. Unlike 1966, England were on the wrong side of a goal-line decision, when the officials failed to see the ball had crossed the line at a point when England were trailing 2-1. England were knocked out of Euro 2012 at the quarter-final stage on penalties by Italy in this all-white kit with red trim. On Monday, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere tweeted this picture of a pupil at his old school wearing the new England kit. The national side have ended their association with Umbro and will now wear Nike kits until 2018. Find out more The Football Association Read more on The Football Association