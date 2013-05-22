Rapid Bucharest given one-year European ban by Uefa

Uefa have upheld Rapid Bucharest's one-year European club competition ban after they missed a deadline to pay off debts.

The Romanian club were one of eight teams told to settle payments by 31 March or be punished with suspended sanctions given to them in December.

Uefa sanctions Rapid Bucharest: Fined 100,000 euros (£86,000) and excluded from participating in the next Uefa club competition for which they would qualify in the next three seasons

Fined 100,000 euros (£86,000) and excluded from participating in the next Uefa club competition for which they would qualify in the next three seasons Arsenal Kiev: Fined 75,000 euros (£65,000) but no competition ban

Fined 75,000 euros (£65,000) but no competition ban Hajduk Split, NK Osijek, Dinamo Bucharest, Partizan Belgrade, FK Vojvodina: All punishments lifted

Rapid are now excluded from the next Champions League or Europa League they qualify for within three seasons.

They have also been punished with a fine of 100,000 euros (£86,000).

A 75,000 euros (£65,000) fine given to Ukrainian side Arsenal Kiev was also upheld.

Rapid were eliminated in the Europa League qualifying rounds last August, and are currently unlikely to qualify for a European spot next season because they are ninth in the Romanian top flight.

Meanwhile, Croatia's Hajduk Split and NK Osijek, Romania's Dinamo Bucharest, and Serbia's Partizan Belgrade and FK Vojvodina proved to Uefa's club financial control body they had no outstanding debts to other teams, staff and tax authorities by the appointed date.

They will not be issued with their conditional competition bans.

Uefa have also confirmed that Malaga's two-year ban has been halved. The Spanish side, whose manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed he will leave the club in the summer following links to Manchester City, had announced one year of their ban had been lifted last week.

The Qatari-financed outfit still remain banned for a season if they qualify within the next four years, a decision they are appealing against to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

If that appeal is successful, they have already been awarded a licence from the Spanish Football Federation to play in Europe next season.

Pellegrini's Malaga were beaten by Borussia Dortmund at the quarter-final stage of this season's Champions League.

They are currently sixth in the La Liga table, a position that would usually give them entry into the play-off round of the Europa League qualifiers.

Uefa's crackdown on debt comes amid their attempts to stop clubs spending beyond their means through Financial Fair Play.