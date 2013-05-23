Rotherham United sign Richard Brindley and Adam Collin

Rotherham have signed former Chesterfield right-back Richard Brindley and ex-Carlisle goalkeeper Adam Collin on two-year deals.

Brindley, 20, joined the Spireites on a short-term deal from Chelmsford in January and went on to play 12 times.

Collin, 28, made 133 league appearances in four seasons for the Cumbrians.

On Brindley, Millers boss Steve Evans told the club website: "We watched him at Chesterfield on four occasions and we knew then that he was a top talent."

Collin told the Millers' site: "There was a bit of interest from League One and the SPL but I've chosen to come here because it's a club on the up with a great set-up at the training ground and the stadium."