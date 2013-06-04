Andros Townsend: Spurs midfielder fined over betting

Andros Townsend

Tottenham midfielder Andros Townsend has been fined £18,000 by the Football Association for breaching betting regulations.

The 21-year-old was also suspended for four months backdated to 23 May although three of those months have been suspended until 1 July 2016.

Townsend's career appearances Tottenham: 18 appearances, three goals

18 appearances, three goals Yeovil: 10 appearances, one goal

10 appearances, one goal Leyton Orient: 26 appearances, two goals

26 appearances, two goals MK Dons: nine appearances, two goals

nine appearances, two goals Ipswich: 16 appearances, one goal

16 appearances, one goal Watford: three appearances, no goals

three appearances, no goals Millwall: 11 appearances, two goals

11 appearances, two goals Leeds: seven appearances, one goal

seven appearances, one goal Birmingham: 16 appearances, no goals

16 appearances, no goals QPR: 12 appearances, two goals

Townsend had already voluntarily withdrawn from the England squad for the European Under-21 Championship.

It is believed he was not accused of betting on games he had involvement in.

However, the FA has strict betting rules that forbid gambling on a wide spectrum of fixtures laid out in its regulations.

The length of the up-front ban, coupled with the fact that he withdrew from the England Under-21 squad, mean he will not miss a game.

The midfielder, who was on loan at QPR for the second half of the season, is a product of Tottenham's academy and signed as a trainee in 2008.

He has had loan spells at Yeovil, Leyton Orient, MK Dons, Ipswich, Watford, Millwall, Leeds, Birmingham and, most recently, with former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp at QPR.

Townsend made his Premier League debut for Spurs in September 2012 before joining Rangers in January, where he made 12 Premier League appearances, scoring twice.