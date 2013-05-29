Ron Davies: Southampton mourn death of club legend aged 70

Former Southampton striker Ron Davies, one of the club's greatest players, has died in the United States aged 70.

The Welsh international scored 153 times in 281 games during seven years with Saints, including four in one game against Manchester United in 1969.

It prompted then United boss Sir Matt Busby to describe him as "the best number nine in Europe" and he went on to move to Old Trafford in 1974.

Davies appeared 29 times for his country, scoring nine goals.

He also played for Chester, Luton, Norwich, from whom Saints signed him from for a then club-record fee of £55,000, and Portsmouth.

Davies scored 134 league goals for Saints, a total only surpassed by Mick Channon, Matthew Le Tissier, Terry Paine, Bill Rawlings, George O'Brien, Derek Reeves and Eric Day.