Nathan and Louis Thompson sign new Swindon Town deals

Nathan and Louis Thompson have committed to new two-year contracts with League One side Swindon Town.

The brothers came through the academy system at the County Ground.

Right-back Nathan, 22, made his first-team debut during the 2010-11 season and has gone on to make 40 appearances, with 29 coming last term.

It is a first professional deal for midfielder Louis, 18, who broke in to the team this season, playing three games for the play-off semi-finalists.