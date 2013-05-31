Swansea City give Manchester United testimonial to Alan Tate

Swansea City have granted long-serving defender Alan Tate a testimonial against former club Manchester United.

New Red Devils boss David Moyes will send a Select XI to the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday, 13 August for the game.

Tate, 30, started his career at Old Trafford but joined Swansea for the first of two loan spells in 2002 before making the move permanent in 2004.

"I'm extremely grateful to the club and Manchester United for granting me this testimonial," Tate said.

Alan Tate factfile Nationality: English

DOB: 02/09/1982

Height: 6ft 1in

Weight: 13st 5lb

Clubs: Manchester United, Royal Antwerp (loan), Swansea City, Leeds United (loan)

"I spoke to [former United manager] Sir Alex Ferguson before he announced his retirement and he was really supportive.

"I had some great times at Old Trafford as a schoolboy, apprentice and a young professional.

"It proved the perfect grounding for me to develop my career at Swansea, where the fans have always been fantastic to me. I hope it will be a great night."

Tate is one of a select band of players, along with Garry Monk and Leon Britton, who has represented the club in all four divisions of the Football League.