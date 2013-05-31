Hearts confirm winger Arvydas Novikovas to leave Tynecastle

From the section

Hearts winger Arvydas Novikovas is the latest Tynecastle departure as manager Gary Locke continues his squad overhaul.

The 22-year-old Lithuanian, who joined the Edinburgh club in 2008, rejected a contract extension.

He made 37 appearances for the Jambos last term but will be playing elsewhere next season.

Darren Barr, Danny Grainger, Mehdi Taouil, Gordon Smith, Fraser Mullen and Denis Prychynenko are also leaving.