Fernandinho: Manchester City sign Brazilian midfielder from Shakhtar

Manchester City have completed the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fernandinho for a fee of about £30m.

The 28-year-old, capped five times by Brazil, has signed a four-year deal, ending an eight-year stay in Ukraine.

Fernandinho is City's first summer signing while the club have also struck a deal for Sevilla winger Jesus Navas.

It is understood that Fernandinho waived about £4m owed to him by Shakhtar under the terms of his contract in order to complete the deal.

Who is Fernandinho? Full name: Fernando Luis Roza.

Clubs: Atletico Paranaense (2002-2005); Shakhtar Donetsk (2005-2013)

Total club appearances: 385

Total club goals: 68

International caps (Brazil): 5

The Blues, who are still without a manager after Roberto Mancini left the club, are expected to appoint Malaga boss Manuel Pellegrini next week.

"My ambition here is to win the title. The team here is strong, and so is the greatness of the club and the supporters," said Fernandinho.

"Playing for a huge club in a huge league makes me so happy. I hope I will be able to repay City for what they have done for me.

"I know a lot about City. Ever since they expressed an interest in me, I have been learning more.

"I know I will face challenges but I am prepared for them. Every player at a high level faces pressure and must respond and I am ready for that too."

Fernandinho has Champions League experience and scored against Chelsea in the group stages of last season's competition.

Analysis If you thought the days of big-money transfers were over with the arrival of Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations, the signing of Fernandinho might make you reconsider. FFP is all about sustainable business models: what that looks like varies from club to club. It's about balancing the books, not restricting spending levels per se. As long as Man City, or any other club that's signed up to Uefa's rules can earn enough from gate receipts, TV revenue, advertising, merchandising, player sales and prize money to cover wages and transfers, they're OK. That's a simple view of the system but in City's case, it's expected they'll sell on a number of players who'll bring in substantial transfer fees, including Edin Dzeko. Of course, the unexpectedly large uplift in the latest Premier League TV deal has opened up a fair few chairmen's wallets too....

The Ukrainian champions were eliminated in the last 16, losing 5-2 on aggregate to eventual runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

Fernandinho has tasted European success with Shakhtar however, as part of the team that won the Uefa Cup in 2009.

He previously played for Brazilian side Clube Atletico Paranaense, moving to Europe in 2005.

City's previous business with Shakhtar includes signing Fernandinho's compatriot Elano, who arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Ukraine in 2007, and Mexican forward Nery Castillo, who joined on loan in 2008.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak signalled last week that fresh investment was forthcoming as City attempt to regain the Premier League title that they lost to city rivals Manchester United last season.

"Will there be new signings? Absolutely. This is going to be a very important year for us," he said.

Former manager Mancini criticised the club's hierarchy last summer for failing to secure his first-choice transfer targets.