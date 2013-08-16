Match of the Day voting terms and conditions

Terms and Conditions

1. Viewers can take part by accessing a link that will be available during a programme on www.bbc.co.uk/football as part of the Match of the Day voting. Viewers will find the question and a list of alternative answers. Viewers can register their vote by electronically clicking on the box beside the answer they wish to vote for.

2. Viewers can also take part by voting on Twitter for one of alternative answers using the hashtags promoted online or within the broadcast.

3. Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online, will not count.

4. This is not a competition and there will be no prize.

5. Each viewer can only register one vote via the BBC Sport website and one vote via their Twitter account. The BBC will announce either through its television broadcast or via www.bbc.co.uk/football when voting is closed and the result of the final vote.

6. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion.

7. If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this event at any time.

9. The BBC cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any on-line system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote being lost or not properly registered or recorded.

10. Please note that any BBC staff member or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the production of the programme is not eligible to vote.

11. The voting in this programme accords with the BBC's code of conduct for voting: BBC Code of Conduct Voting.

12. The BBC will only use your personal data for purposes of running this event. The BBC complies with the Data Protection Act 1998. For more information on how the BBC uses your information please refer to: BBC Privacy Policy

Privacy Policy

Your IP address or Twitter handle and vote will be processed by Tectonic Interactive Limited on behalf of the BBC, in order to calculate the results of the vote. The BBC will keep this information secure and will not share it with anyone else in accordance with the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy which is available at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy .

Please note that by clicking the vote link cookies may be used by Tectonic Interactive Limited, on behalf of the BBC, to ensure the vote is conducted in a robust and rigorous manner. Such use is in accordance with the BBC's Cookie Policy which can be found at www.bbc.co.uk/privacy/cookies.