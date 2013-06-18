Tuesday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts fear they could be evicted from Tynecastle by Lithuanians, should they lose a courtroom battle to appoint their own administrators.

Dundee boss John Brown, whose side were relegated from the SPL last season, has accused Hearts of engineering administration in order to beat the drop.

Former Hearts chairman George Foulkes, now in the House of Lords, has vowed to help the stricken club by pressing the Lithuanians for a speedy resolution. (Sun)

Turbulent times at Tynecastle as Hearts apply to enter administration

Aberdeen will have the best midfield in the SPL next season, according to Dons boss Derek McInnes. Ryan Jack, Willo Flood and Barry Robson will feature in the forthcoming campaign. (Sun)

Former Hearts goalkeeper Gilles Rousset will interrupt his honeymoon in Miami to keep up to date with developments at his former club via the internet. (Record)

A day described as the "darkest" in Heart of Midlothian's history saw confirmation of an intention to appoint administrators as financial mismanagement caught up with the 139-year-old club. (Scotsman)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is considering a move for former Motherwell winger Omar Daley. (Herald)

Fans' group Pars United are facing a straight fight for Dunfermline with one other party. (Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson is prepared to accept a prolonged run of bad results if Scotland are competitive in the Six Nations and the 2015 World Cup. (Herald)

Cricket Scotland have unveiled plans to build a new administrative and training base at a symbolic overlooked by Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument. (Herald)