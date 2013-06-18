AFC Bournemouth sign ex-Norwich defender Elliott Ward

Bournemouth have signed centre-back Elliott Ward on a one-year deal following his release by Norwich City.

Ward, 28, began his career at West Ham but was signed by Coventry for £1m in 2006 and moved to Norwich in a free transfer in May 2010.

He has struggled with a persistent knee injury and spent much of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest.

"We believe in him as a player and a person. He ticks all the boxes for us," boss Eddie Howe told the club website.

"He is a really good athlete, he's excellent in both boxes and he's a real physical presence.

"Not only that but he is also technically an excellent footballer, which fits in with our philosophy and how we want to play out from the back and how we want our defence to be able to handle the ball.

"He is a leader as well, he's experienced and he knows the division, so for all those aspects I think he's a really important signing for us."