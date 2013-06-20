Aston Villa: Antonio Luna moves from Sevilla

Aston Villa have made their fifth summer signing by bringing in Sevilla left-back Antonio Luna for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who came through the Sevilla youth set-up, made 11 La Liga appearances during a loan spell at Mallorca last season.

He joins Villa on a three-year deal.

Luna joins winger Aleksandar Tonev, defender Jores Okore, midfielder Leandro Bacuna and striker Nicklas Helenius as Villa's summer signings.

The Luna module Antonio Luna came through the Sevilla youth system, making 32 appearances for the B side before graduating to the first team in May 2010.

He appeared four times for Sevilla last season before going out on loan to Real Mallorca.

"I've always believed that I could play in the Premier League," said Luna. "To have this opportunity with a club as historic and huge as Aston Villa and with a manager who is building a squad of young players with great prospects is tremendously exciting.

"The manager explained to me that it is a young squad but also one with good experience and everyone is hungry.

"There have been many good and great players from Spain who have come here and succeeded and I know I can adapt my game also.

"The quality of football in La Liga is also respected everywhere and this is why I believe I can do well in the Premier League."