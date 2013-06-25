Simon Mignolet: Liverpool sign Sunderland keeper for £9m

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Sunderland goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in a £9m deal.

The 25-year-old signed a long-term contract after a medical on Tuesday.

Simon will join a club that will give him an opportunity to demonstrate and improve his huge talent Brendan Rodgers Liverpool manager

He will become Liverpool's fourth summer signing after Manchester City's Kolo Toure, Sevilla's Luis Alberto and Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas.

"I am delighted that we have been able to sign one of the top goalkeepers in the Barclays Premier League," manager Brendan Rodgers told the club website.

"Simon will join a club that will give him an opportunity to demonstrate and improve his huge talent."

The Belgium international has played 101 games for Sunderland since his £2m move from Sint-Truiden in June 2010.

He kept 11 clean sheets in 40 matches last season for the Black Cats.

Liverpool's current first-choice keeper Pepe Reina, 30, has been to Spanish champions Barcelona, where he started his career.

The Reds have already agreed to sign 32-year-old on a free transfer and finalised a deal for Celta Vigo striker Aspas, 25, for £7m.

Sevilla midfielder Alberto, 20, has joined the Anfield club for £6.8m, while boss Rodgers is also tracking highly-rated Sporting Lisbon defender Tiago Ilori, 20, and 24-year-old Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Shakhtar Donetsk.