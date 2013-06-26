Carlos Tevez: Manchester City striker moves to Juventus

Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez has completed his £12m move to Italian champions Juventus.

City and Juve agreed a deal of £10m that could rise by £2m with add-ons.

The Argentina international, 29, arrived in Italy on Wednesday for a medical and signed a three-year contract.

When the fee is combined with wages and bonuses due to Tevez in the final year of his contract, City could save about £27m.

The two clubs reached an agreement at a meeting in London on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Juventus fans turned up at Milan's Malpensa airport to welcome the player.

Juve announced his arrival with a picture of him alongside club president Andrea Agnelli holding up the number 10 jersey.

Tevez signed a five-year contract when he joined the Sky Blues in 2009 after previously playing for Manchester United.

City paid his advisors - who owned his contract - a reported £25.5m fee, although some have claimed the figure was £47m.

He has made 148 appearances for the club, scoring 74 goals, but the relationship with former manager Roberto Mancini soured in 2011 when he was fined and suspended following an incident in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

City must now search for a replacement but have said they will not pay the £53m asking price for Napoli forward Edinson Cavani.