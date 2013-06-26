Plymouth Argyle appoint Sean McCarthy as first-team coach

Plymouth Argyle manager John Sheridan has appointed Sean McCarthy to his backroom staff as first-team coach.

The former Bradford and Oldham striker, who also scored 48 goals in 176 appearances for the Pilgrims, returns to Home Park for a third time.

"I am very pleased to get my backroom staff sorted out," said Sheridan.

"There is a lot of very valuable experience there - people who have played at the highest level and have coached at the highest level."

He added: "We are now well set up to be able to get the best out of the players."

Former Truro City manager McCarthy left Championship side Ipswich Town last season, where he was assistant manager, when Paul Jewell was sacked.

Meanwhile, Sheridan has recruited his brother Darren, who played in the Premier League for Barnsley, as chief scout.

The club have also made John Harbin, who has worked with numerous clubs including Oldham Athletic, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers, their new fitness coach.