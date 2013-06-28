Watford goalkeeper Jonathan Bond signs new contract

Watford goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has signed a new three-year contract.

The 20-year-old academy product played 10 times last season, mostly towards the end of the campaign in place of the injured Manuel Almunia.

Former Arsenal keeper Almunia has yet to sign terms for next season with last term's Championship play-off finalists.

"This club's all I've known since I was 10 - playing games throughout my scholarship - and it's my home really," Bond told the club website.

"I'm happy to continue here and I'm even happier in the fact that my home is now a place where people are very ambitious and we're aiming for big things.

"Last season I was contemplating whether I wanted to go out on loan or wait for my chance in the first team, and in the end I decided to wait for my chance.

"In the second half of the season it worked out well, I played eight games in the Championship and a couple of cup games.

"So I've got to thank the manager and all the coaching staff for putting their trust in me."