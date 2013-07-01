Monday's Scottish Gossip

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Norwich City will re-enter the race to sign Celtic striker Gary Hooper with a new £4.5m bid this week.

Marathon talks to revamp Scottish football were almost torpedoed when lawyers uncovered a £100,000 bonus due to be paid to SFL chief executive David Longmuir. (Record)

Hibs will have to increase their offer to tempt Falkirk to sell striker Lyle Taylor. (Record)

Kilmarnock may ditch defender Papa Idris with the Nigerian yet to make a first-team appearance since signing a three-year deal in March. (Sun)

Hibs captain James McPake has hit out at internet speculation that his career was offer because of a back injury.

Former Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon will fly to Spain for weekly injections in one last attempt to save his career from injury. (Sun)

Outgoing SFL chief executive David Longmuir has praised the last-ever president of the organisation, Jim Ballantyne. (Scotsman)

Hibs boss Pat Fenlon has not ruled out offering midfielder Kevin Thomson a new contract at Easter Road. (Herald)

Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre will rejoin his team-mates this week after a pre-season break of less than a fortnight. (Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Michael Jamieson admits a seasonal dose of Murray Mania almost cost him a second shot at swimming's world championships. (Herald)