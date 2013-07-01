Mark Schwarzer leaves Fulham after turning down new deal

From the section

Veteran goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is to leave Fulham after turning down a new contract, the club has announced.

Schwarzer, 40, who joined on a free transfer in 2008 from Middlesbrough, is the first overseas player to make 500 top-flight appearances.

Fulham signed Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg from AS Roma for an undisclosed fee last month.

Australia international Schwarzer is keen to continue to play first-team football.

He had said that he would not decide his future until after Australia's crucial 2014 World Cup qualifier against Iraq last month, which the Socceroos won to reach their third successive World Cup finals.

Schwarzer is one of a number of first-team players leaving the club.

Other departures include Northern Ireland defender Chris Baird, Greek midfielder Giorgos Karagounis, Croatian striker Mladen Petric and former Wales international Simon Davies.

Fulham have signed Venezuela defender Fernando Amorebieta from Athletic Bilbao and midfielder Derek Boateng from Ukranian side Dnipro on free transfers.