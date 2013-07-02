Inverness take Luton Town goalkeeper Dean Brill on loan

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have signed Luton Town goalkeeper Dean Brill on loan until January.

The 27-year-old will compete with Ryan Esson for a starting role in Terry Butcher's side.

Keeper Antonio Reguero has recently left the Highland club to join Scottish Premier League rivals Kilmarnock.

"Dean is an experienced goalkeeper and just the kind of player that Terry was keen to add to the squad alongside Ryan Esson," said the Inverness website.

"We now head in to the new season with two experienced goalies, and have further backup in the form of youngster Nick Draper who recently joined the club."

Brill lists Gillingham, Oldham Athletic and Barnet among his previous clubs and is in his second spell at Luton.