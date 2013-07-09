Sunderland: Jozy Altidore joins from AZ Alkmaar on four-year deal

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of AZ Alkmaar striker Jozy Altidore.

The 23-year-old United States international has signed a four-year deal with the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee.

Altidore in the Premier League Altidore was 19 when he signed for Hull City on a season-long loan from Villarreal in August 2009. He scored in a 2-1 win over Manchester City on 6 February 2010, his only goal in 28 Premier League appearances

Altidore, who began his career at New York Red Bulls, played in the Premier League for Hull City in 2009-10.

He joined AZ in 2011 from Villarreal, scoring 38 goals in 67 appearances and has also scored 17 goals in 60 appearances for the US national team.

Altidore will join up with head coach Paolo Di Canio and his new team-mates at their training camp in Italy.

He is the club's latest summer signing after the recruitment of Modibo Diakite, Valentin Roberge, Cabral, Duncan Watmore, David Moberg Karlsson and goalkeeper Vito Mannone.