Torquay United sign Courtney Cameron and Jordan Chapell

Torquay United have signed Courtney Cameron and former Gulls loan player Jordan Chapell on free transfers.

Winger Cameron, 20, who made 15 appearances while on loan at Rotherham last season, was released by Premier League side Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old Chapell, also a winger, joins from Sheffield United, having impressed in a loan spell at Plainmoor at the end of last season.

Both players have signed two-year contracts with the Gulls.