Ipswich Town: Paul Anderson joined before Mick McCarthy talks

New Ipswich Town signing Paul Anderson says he was so keen to join the club that he did not speak to manager Mick McCarthy before agreeing a deal.
"I didn't need any convincing. In fact, I hadn't spoken to Mick McCarthy until Monday when it was all done," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.
"I just hope he's happy to sign me as I've barely spoken to him at all."
Despite his age, Ipswich will be Anderson's fifth permanent club, having made a high-profile move to Liverpool from Hull in 2006.
"I first heard about the chance to move a few weeks ago, and after speaking to [Ipswich centre-half] Luke Chambers I think he actually knew I was coming here before I did," added Anderson.
"I was desperate to make the move and it's been a frustrating few weeks as I've just been waiting around as the Emmanuel-Thomas end was a bit more complicated I think.
"I certainly do not regret moving to Liverpool and I would say to any young player that you have to take the chance if it comes - they were European champions at the time.
"But my ambition now is to get back into the Premier League and hopefully I can do it with Ipswich Town."