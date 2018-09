From the section

Former Plymouth Argyle left-back Onismor Bhasera is on trial with Championship side Yeovil Town.

The Zimbabwean international is at Huish Park after following a trial with Turkish Super League side Elazigspor.

The 26-year-old was Argyle's player of the year last season but failed to report for their pre-season campaign.

He made over 100 appearances for the club in three seasons.