Newport County continued the warm-up for their return to the Football League with a 2-1 win at Southern League side Swindon Supermarine.

Goals from Conor Washington and Christian Jolley clinched victory for County.

The Welsh club now travel to Germany to play Carl Zeiss Jena in a friendly this Saturday (13 July).

The clubs last met in the quarter final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1981 when Jena won 3-2 on aggregate.