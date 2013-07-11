Southampton release Richard Chaplow and Vegard Forren

From the section

Southampton have mutually terminated Richard Chaplow's contract and allowed Vegard Forren to return to Molde FK.

Midfielder Chaplow scored six goals in 80 games for Saints having made a loan spell from Preston permanent in early 2011, five years after a three-month stint whilst on the books of West Brom.

But the 28-year-old fell from favour last season, playing just five times before moving on loan to Millwall.

Norway defender Forren joined Saints in January but made no appearances.